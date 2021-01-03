Omaha Crossroads project seeks record $80 million TIF amount

The new Crossroads campus that Omahans have been waiting for comes with the biggest single request ever for local tax increment financing: nearly $80 million.
The amount — which would surpass the previous $37 million high approved for Midtown Crossing‘s residential and retail sprawl — is among details revealed in a 28-page application for the TIF incentive used to help finance redevelopment typically in older areas of the city.
KJ Crossroads Venture LLC, made up of Omaha-based Lockwood and Century development companies, says in its request to the city that a “legacy” project will replace what had become a “physical barrier” to growth around 72nd and Dodge Streets.
“The goal,” the developer team says, “is to provide a solution for redeeming and reclaiming the dead space of the mall and create a buzzing lifestyle district at the central pivot point of the city.”
The nearly 40-acre site northwest of one of the city’s busiest intersections is to be resurrected with bolder signage and contain a “mix of hardscape plazas, small pocket parks, outdoor dining and rooftop gardens.”
Freshly built structures of various heights, the tallest rising about 10 stories, will “cascade” downward toward Dodge and provide “a new skyline at the heart of the city,” says Lockwood’s Jude Beller. There’ll be outdoor digital screens and a 75,000-square-foot plaza within the main shopping district.
New sidewalks, curbs, landscaping and interactive art should encourage pedestrian flow and create connections to the neighborhood, Beller said.
The City Planning Department has recommended approval of the $79.4 million TIF award, saying the “massive financial undertaking” wouldn’t be possible but for the use of such city incentives. Director Dave Fanslau, in a memo to Planning Board members, said the venture helps fulfill infill redevelopment goals and promotes use of public transportation.
In addition to TIF, the Planning Board on Wednesday is to consider other financial, layout and zoning matters related to “The Crossroads.” Among highlights of the TIF application:
The overall price tag previously estimated at $500 million is projected to be $553,868,000.
Of the 1.72 million square feet of new building space, the largest share is housing — 374 market-rate apartments and 222 “senior living” units.
Other space breakdowns: 526,000 gross square feet of offices; 239,000 square feet of retail; 170,000 square feet of hotel; 156,000 square feet focused on entertainment and fitness, 4,900 parking stalls.
The 2,200-stall garage north of Target (the only store at the site to remain intact) is to be completely renovated.
About 1,779 full-time and 1,475 part-time jobs (including chefs, event coordinators and retail workers) are to be created to operate the campus.
Demolition and construction phases are expected to support 2,400 full- and part-time jobs over about four years.
The report adds detail beyond what developers and Mayor Jean Stothert discussed last August when announcing the replacement for the dying indoor mall that opened in 1960.
For example, it indicates the city could buy the 2,200-stall garage for $35 million. (Beller said that’s still under negotiation.) Also, the city is to provide $12.5 million in capital improvement funds to further offset public improvement expenses.
The developer hopes to generate roughly $60 million over multiple years through an Enhanced Employment Area occupation tax, Beller said. The City Council would have to approve the developer’s power to levy the added tax on campus retail and hotel room sales.
Bridget Hadley, the city’s economic development manager who oversees TIF, says the $79.4 million award would be the highest since $37.4 million was approved in 2008 for Mutual of Omaha’s Midtown Crossing. (At the time, that mixed-use project was estimated to cost about $300 million.)
Other big TIF amounts, she said, include $19 million in 2017 for NuStyle Development’s $108 million conversion of the old Creighton Hospital into the Atlas apartments at 29th and California Streets.
In 2016, $15 million was approved for the $114 million HDR headquarters built by Noddle-Bradford LLC in Aksarben Village.
In 1999, $19 million was approved for the $120 million downtown First National Bank office tower.
(While Aksarben Village and periphery projects cumulatively have racked up more than $85 million in TIF, those approvals went to multiple developers for multiple project sites during a period of more than a decade.)
Beller said The Crossroads stands out for its scale and condensed timeline (opening is projected in 2024).
He noted the need for a new street grid and sewers on the campus. He said high standards drive overall cost. Century’s Frank Krejci, a longtime developer in his 90s, is pushing for a “legacy” quality project; partner Chip James of Lockwood wants a diverse campus that offers “a little for everyone,” Beller said.
Though TIF can be controversial, Omaha officials tout it as a tool that’s been used three decades to encourage private investment and revitalization. To qualify, a project must be in a designated blighted area; the developer must persuade the city it could not be done if not for the financial boost.
The way it works is that a developer takes out a loan in the amount of the TIF award. (That loan, to be used for costs such as acquisition, demolition and public infrastructure, is on top of other financing the developer secures to cover overall costs.)
Increased property tax revenue generated from the project improvements goes to pay off the TIF loan — instead of going to typical recipients such as school districts and local governments.
After the TIF loan is paid off, generally in 15 years, the improvements are put on the tax rolls and revenue starts going to traditional coffers.
The Crossroads’ assessed value for tax purposes is projected to grow to $432 million after the renovation, up from $13.4 million in 2020.
“Ultimately, this project plan will enhance the tax base for various taxing jurisdictions,” Fanslau said in his memo.
The Planning Board’s recommendation on TIF requests go on to the City Council for its approval.
cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224