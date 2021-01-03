Omaha Crossroads project seeks record $80 million TIF amount

Though TIF can be controversial, Omaha officials tout it as a tool that’s been used three decades to encourage private investment and revitalization. To qualify, a project must be in a designated blighted area; the developer must persuade the city it could not be done if not for the financial boost.

The way it works is that a developer takes out a loan in the amount of the TIF award. (That loan, to be used for costs such as acquisition, demolition and public infrastructure, is on top of other financing the developer secures to cover overall costs.)

Increased property tax revenue generated from the project improvements goes to pay off the TIF loan — instead of going to typical recipients such as school districts and local governments.

After the TIF loan is paid off, generally in 15 years, the improvements are put on the tax rolls and revenue starts going to traditional coffers.

The Crossroads’ assessed value for tax purposes is projected to grow to $432 million after the renovation, up from $13.4 million in 2020.

“Ultimately, this project plan will enhance the tax base for various taxing jurisdictions,” Fanslau said in his memo.