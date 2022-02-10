Omaha Family Fare stores offer discounts on food, household items nearing expiration

Shoppers looking for deals at Omaha-area Family Fare supermarkets can now download a mobile app to purchase discounted food and household items that are approaching expiration.

SpartanNash, the parent corporation of Family Fare, announced that items at Family Fare stores are eligible for discounts via the Flashfood app, which was developed by the namesake company, according to a press release.

According to Flashfood’s website, 13 Family Fare stores in the Omaha metro area and one store in Blair are participating in the program.

The Flashfood app aims to reduce food waste by offering users discounted deals on perishable items, such as meat, produce boxes, dairy and bakery items. The app also offers discounts on nonperishable items, which include boxed dinners and rice, along with some household items such as laundry detergent.

SpartanNash executive Amy McClellan said in the press release that lowering shoppers’ grocery bills and preventing food from going to waste is “a win-win in our book.”

In the release, Flashfood founder and CEO Josh Domingues said food that ends up in a landfill is “a major contributor to climate change.”