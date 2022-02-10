 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha Family Fare stores offer discounts on food, household items nearing expiration
Grocery Prices Continue To Surge , in the US. CNN reports grocery prices in the United States continue to rise. CNN reports grocery prices in the United States continue to rise. In 2021, the prices of meat, seafood and produce rose by 9%. Experts say supply chain issues, a labor shortage and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are to blame. A lot of that is actually a delayed reaction from the [issues and volatility] that the supply chain has been feeling for the last several months. , Doug Baker, vice president of industry relations at The Food Industry Association, via CNN. They put off as long as possible, and now we're going to feel the effects of that for the next few months. , Doug Baker, vice president of industry relations at The Food Industry Association, via CNN. Experts say costs have risen for labor, fuel and transportation. Prices have been driven higher by a shortage of available workers and increased demand for goods. The extraordinary cost pressure that we're seeing across all different businesses right now is landing in that last resort, , Tony Sarsam, CEO of SpartanNash, via CNN. ... and that's why you're seeing the inflation. , Tony Sarsam, CEO of SpartanNash, via CNN. The Biden Administration has accused some of the country's larger corporations of raising prices merely to drive profits. Experts project more surging grocery prices in the next several months

Shoppers looking for deals at Omaha-area Family Fare supermarkets can now download a mobile app to purchase discounted food and household items that are approaching expiration.

SpartanNash, the parent corporation of Family Fare, announced that items at Family Fare stores are eligible for discounts via the Flashfood app, which was developed by the namesake company, according to a press release.

According to Flashfood’s website, 13 Family Fare stores in the Omaha metro area and one store in Blair are participating in the program.

The Flashfood app aims to reduce food waste by offering users discounted deals on perishable items, such as meat, produce boxes, dairy and bakery items. The app also offers discounts on nonperishable items, which include boxed dinners and rice, along with some household items such as laundry detergent.

SpartanNash executive Amy McClellan said in the press release that lowering shoppers’ grocery bills and preventing food from going to waste is “a win-win in our book.”

In the release, Flashfood founder and CEO Josh Domingues said food that ends up in a landfill is “a major contributor to climate change.”

In late January, the U.S. Department of Agriculture cited Environmental Protection Agency data showing that food waste is the single most common common material landfilled and incinerated in the country, thereby contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.

People can purchase the discounted food directly through the app and pick up their items at “Flashfood zones” at participating stores.

