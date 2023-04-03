Omaha hotels posted record revenue in 2022, a sign they're bouncing back from the disastrous days of the pandemic.

Leisure travel has returned stronger than business and convention travel, a city official said.

Weighing against those higher revenues are rising costs for labor and supplies, as well as continuing inflation concerns that may be stifling travel plans for some people.​

Omaha hotel revenue hit $251 million in 2022, up 25% from 2021. Before the pandemic in 2019 — a fairly average year for Omaha hotels — revenue was $219 million.

Mayor Jean Stothert noted the hotel revenue surge among the bright spots in her recent State of the City address, calling it an "all-time high."

The pandemic crushed hotel business, forcing some hotels to furlough or lay off staff.

Omaha hotel revenues fell by one-half in 2020, when the pandemic first hit and caused havoc with the hotel and travel industry.

Some Omaha hotels got aid through a federally funded program. The city’s Hotel Stimulus Program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, provided a total of $4.48 million to 46 area hotels.

Last year's turnaround surprised city officials.

​"I don't think any of us projected that 2022 was going to be that big of a revenue year," said Deborah Ward, executive director of the Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The revenue jump doesn't just reflect higher room rates, she said. Nor does it reflect additional hotel rooms in the city, since the number of rooms added in 2022 was negligible, she said.

"The average daily rate was up 15% and demand was up 9%, so those increases weren't just due to an increase in price," Ward said. "It was also due to an increase in demand. More people came in 2022."

Across the country, hotel rates have been rising.

According to STR, an organization that analyzes the global hospitality industry, the average room rate in the U.S. was $158.61 for the week ending March 25.

That was up 4.7% over the comparable week last year, and up 12% over 2019.

So what's the takeaway from the Omaha data?

The hotels are doing better, Ward said, but like other businesses they still have to contend with higher operating costs.

Local hotels have seen more leisure travelers, the kind who visit Omaha for a weekend with family or friends, she said. But they're still working on luring back business travelers who come here for meetings.

"COVID kind of changed that landscape because we learned you can have a meeting with everybody via Zoom," she said.

There's still more to do to bring back convention business, she said.

In the meantime, there are signs that hotels across the state are also crawling back out of the COVID hole.

Lodging tax collections plunged during the COVID-19 years for the state, Douglas County and Lancaster County.

But last year, collections in all three of those jurisdictions hit their highest levels since 2019, according to the Nebraska Tourism Commission.

Back in 2019, the total collected from the state's lodging tax was about $5.9 million. State collections bottomed out in 2020 at $3.4 million.

Last year, the state collected more than twice that — $7.4 million.

Photos: Omaha World-Herald best photos of 2022