Enter the spacious great room of this $1.95 million Bennington lakefront home, with its 22-foot ceiling, and you get the feeling you’d be right at home here sipping Cognac from a tulip glass.

It is the definition of luxury.

But you also get the impression that a tub of ice-cold Coors on a fall Saturday, and a bunch of avid Husker fans, would fit right in.

Eric Carraher designed the house that way: a blend of elegance and comfort.

“Modern minimalist,” Carraher calls it.

The home is one of 56 houses in metro Omaha that will have the welcome mat out this weekend and next, as area home builders show off their handiwork during the 2023 Spring Parade of Homes.

The self-guided and free tour will feature new home construction at the high end, the low end and everything in between.

Since 1959, the Metro Omaha Builders Association Parade of Homes has showcased homes by different builders and in various neighborhoods to inspire potential home buyers or owners looking to remodel.

The event runs April 29-30 and May 6-7. Homes are open noon to 5 p.m. each day.

The presenting sponsor is First National Bank of Omaha.

In addition, new for 2023, is the Outdoor Living Tour. There are seven entries featuring in-ground pools, shade structures, water features, landscaping and outdoor living ideas.

The Outdoor Living Tour, also free, is slated for May 6-7, noon to 5 p.m. It is presented by Watkins Concrete Block Company.

The Bennington home, built by Maxim Homes in the Newport Landing development, may leave most of us yearning for a winning lottery ticket.

It’s the priciest home on the tour.

Carraher, a Realtor, said luxury can be comfy, too.

“A lot of time, you get really, really high-end homes, and they don’t feel homey,” he said. “They don’t feel comfortable. And that’s one thing we try to do with the design. I always try to make sure it’s something where people can walk in the door and feel warm and at home.”

The 4,844-square-foot home at 12526 N. 178th Circle has five bedrooms and five baths, a pool with waterfall and fire features, family room with wet bar, theater and modern fireplace. The kitchen has a Brazilian granite waterfall island with matching granite backsplash and granite hood.

The backyard features an outdoor kitchen with grill and fridge.

If your wallet is aching as you read this, there are more budget-friendly options on parade.

The least expensive on the list is a $287,900 Celebrity Homes house in Omaha’s Deer Crest development.

At a time when affordable housing is hard to come by, Celebrity Homes has for decades occupied the affordable niche.

Realtor Kurt Pfeffer said Celebrity’s been a local home builder since 1977 and offers “the best value for your money.”

The builder offers “move-in-ready homes,” he said. Buyers are sometimes surprised to learn that the lots are included in the base pricing, Pfeffer said.

The model on parade, 8017 N. 113th St., has quartz countertops and luxury vinyl plank flooring. It also has an electric fireplace set into the wall of the main living area.

“Fireplaces come with every home,” he said. “There’s some heat functions, and the colors change.”

It has a two-car garage that’s 31 feet deep, plus energy-efficient heating and cooling.

For details on the Parade of Homes and the Outdoor Living Tour, including maps and addresses, visit www.moba.com.

