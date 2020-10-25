Omaha office space on bumpy road

The vacancy rate in the Omaha area office market has worsened to nearly 9%, according to the third quarter report by Colliers International. That compares to 6.3% at the end of 2019.

Nationally, Colliers reports the office market vacancy rate at 12.6%.

Because the local office picture and economy was strong prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Colliers representatives said they believe this downturn will be more short-lived than previous ones, and they foresee a quicker rebound.

The south central part of the city boasted the lowest office vacancy rates, with 5.8%. Other areas with better than average vacancy rates were the downtown, midtown, Regency and southwest markets.

Colliers shows there is 1.3 million square feet of office space under construction in the Omaha market. Most of that is being built to suit the anchor tenant and about 80% already is pre-leased or committed. Most of those projects already were planned or under construction prior to 2020.

In the retail market, NAI NP Dodge reports that 258,000 square feet of retail space is under construction locally. That's down from 325,000 square feet at the end of last quarter.

NAI NP Dodge, which bases its reports on CoStar data, said the vacancy rate in the local retail market worsened to 6.5%, compared to 6.1% last quarter.

