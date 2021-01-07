Omaha Planning Board approves nearly $80 million TIF for Crossroads redevelopment

Condos or other homeownership options are likely to be added to the $554 million Crossroads redevelopment site, a spokesman for the developer confirmed Wednesday.

During a meeting of the Omaha Planning Board, an Omaha real estate agent who lives near Crossroads urged officials to add homeownership options to the 40-acre project plan northwest of 72nd and Dodge Streets.

Jude Beller, a spokesman for the development team responded: “I love the homeownership comment.”

He said in an interview later that the Lockwood and Century Development partnership indeed had been privately discussing for-sale home possibilities and believed condos could fit nicely at the top of the hotel.

“There is a demand,” Beller said, adding that the number might be eight to 20, but is undecided for now.

Currently, the plan’s residential options are rental: apartments and senior living units. That’s in addition to office, retail, hotel, entertainment, fitness and plaza space that would be constructed.