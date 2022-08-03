Omaha Planning Board greenlights four projects requesting tax-increment financing

Plans in Omaha for an office building, two apartment complexes and an affordable housing complex with a mixed-use building all received the initial go-ahead to receive tax-increment financing.

The Omaha Planning Board approved the four separate projects at its Wednesday meeting.

If the projects receive final approval from the Omaha City Council, they would receive nearly $25 million combined in tax-increment financing.

Used in Omaha since 1980, tax-increment financing is used to boost local development efforts. Under the TIF incentive program, the developer of a city-approved project takes out a loan to help cover eligible redevelopment expenses. The loan is paid back, generally over a 15-year or 20-year period, by using the increased property taxes that are generated on the new development.

Normally, all property tax payments go to support schools and other local governments. But during the TIF period, the development's property taxes are divided: Some go to local governments based on the valuation that existed before the improvements; the rest of the taxes, based on the added valuation from those improvements, are used to repay the TIF loan.

After the TIF loan is repaid, all of the property taxes collected on the improved property start flowing to those local governments.

The TIF incentive program sometimes draws criticism, but advocates say it encourages more private investment, particularly in older parts of the city.

TIF projects advanced Wednesday include:

» A four-story office and commercial building is proposed for a space near 15th and Mike Fahey Streets.

The 115,000-square foot building includes space for offices, food and beverage, as well as retail and commercial. It will also feature two rooftop decks and a pedestrian plaza.

The nearly $57 million project is being developed by Noddle Cos. Developers are asking for nearly $5.7 million in tax-increment financing.

Officials expect to start construction in September and complete the project by the end of 2023.

The office and commercial building is part of a larger neighborhood project, dubbed the Builder's District, said developer Jay Noddle. Plans include future office buildings, residential buildings, retail and a community park.

The project falls within an area deemed "extremely blighted," city officials said. It also lands in the streetcar influence area, meaning a portion of the TIF revenue generated would go toward the city's streetcar project.

» A five-story apartment building would rise near 48th and Dodge Streets, replacing nine single-family homes along with existing commercial buildings along Dodge Street.

The building at 4629 Dodge St., a designated local landmark, will be rehabbed to act as the apartment building's "front door." It would house a leasing office as well as a common gathering area for residents.

Construction on the 329-unit building, developed by 4647 LLC, is expected to begin in November, wrapping up around November 2024.

Developers are asking for nearly $11 million in TIF incentives for the $82 million project.

This project also lands in the streetcar influence area, meaning a portion of the TIF revenue generated would go toward the streetcar project.

» A 255-unit apartment building is slated for part of a now-vacant site near 72nd and Grover Streets. The site was formerly home to the Ramada Plaza CoCo Keys Water Resort.

The apartment complex, dubbed Aksarben Keys, will feature one- and two-bedroom units. The site also includes plans for an outdoor pool, courtyard, sky lounge and on-site leasing office.

The developer, 6952 North Half LLC, expects to begin construction in December, with the project wrapping up by the end of December 2024.

Officials are asking for nearly $6.6 million in tax-increment financing for the $62 million project.

» A proposed affordable housing complex on North 30th Street, which already received some approvals last month, is in line for nearly $2 million in tax-increment financing.

The project, Kennedy Square East, would be a 102-unit mixed-income housing complex arranged in 11 residential buildings and one mixed-use building.

The mixed-use building, a four-story structure near 30th and Spencer Streets, would house 51 of the apartments as well as a community center and commercial or retail space.

The remaining 51 units would be spread over 11 other structures.

The developer, Brinshore Development, expects to start construction in December and finish the project in May 2024.

Officials estimate the total cost of the project at about $39 million.