Omaha Planning Board OKs apartment building at Dodge, 38th Avenue despite concerns

A proposed 131-unit apartment project in midtown's Gold Coast historic district got a green light from the Omaha Planning Board, despite numerous objections from people who testified or wrote letters.

Complaints centered on the planned demolition of three vintage residential structures southeast of 38th Avenue and Dodge Streets to make way for what opponents described as a high-rent and nondescript building.

Opponents took issue with razing what they said were 21 existing affordable rental units within those structures. They also objected to the developer's request for $3.8 million in tax-increment financing.

"Use it (TIF) in areas that are actually blighted," Kristen DuPree told the board. A dozen people testified last week against the project; more submitted letters of opposition.

Planning Board member Michael Pate said he was conflicted over the loss of affordable rental buildings that also have architectural character. But after a lengthy hearing, he joined a 6-0 vote favoring the TIF request for the project, whose overall cost is now estimated at $28 million.

The City Council has yet to vote.