Omaha real estate developer buys Little King to make sandwich chain 'bigger and better'

Founded 52 years ago by Sid Wertheim, the first Little King store was at 80th and Dodge Streets. At one point, the network grew to more than 100 locations across multiple states.

Bob Wertheim, the founder's son, eventually took over. He said he was happy to turn over the reins to James.

"We're confident he will continue the tradition ... and expand it in a way that will be a source of pride for my father and our family," he said.

Currently, there are eight Little King stores (five in Omaha, two in Lincoln, one in Grand Island), and those will remain franchise sites.

James said his goal is to open corporate stores and continue to grow franchise opportunities. The first of his corporate stores will rise on land he bought near 86th Street and West Dodge Road. That restaurant will be about 1,500 square feet and is expected to open next spring.

Another will be built on land Lockwood has purchased at the Heartwood Preserve campus near 144th Street and West Dodge Road. Little King will occupy space in one of several retail structures Lockwood plans to develop on 6.5 acres of the larger Heartwood site.