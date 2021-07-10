Omaha real estate developer buys Little King to make sandwich chain 'bigger and better'

Chip James grew up with Little King. For decades, he and his Omaha friends have had a soft spot for sandwiches like the signature Royal Treat, complete with all the fixings and baked-on-site bread.
As James built a career in real estate — developing mixed-use campuses such as Sterling Ridge and the new Crossroads — he wondered why the Omaha-founded Little King wasn't as prevalent as some other deli-style sub shops.
James decided to try to change that. The president and chief executive of Lockwood Development is the new owner of the Little King franchise operation — and is already planning to build three corporate stores in Omaha.
He declined to disclose the purchase price.
The acquisition marks James' first foray into the food business. He said he was not necessarily seeking to branch into that industry but pursued the deal because he saw value and "hometown love" for the submarine product.
"It felt right for something we could help revive," said James, 51. "It's one of those great companies that was started here and has a great reputation. There is quite a runway for Little King to be bigger and better."
Founded 52 years ago by Sid Wertheim, the first Little King store was at 80th and Dodge Streets. At one point, the network grew to more than 100 locations across multiple states.
Bob Wertheim, the founder's son, eventually took over. He said he was happy to turn over the reins to James.
"We're confident he will continue the tradition ... and expand it in a way that will be a source of pride for my father and our family," he said.
Currently, there are eight Little King stores (five in Omaha, two in Lincoln, one in Grand Island), and those will remain franchise sites.
James said his goal is to open corporate stores and continue to grow franchise opportunities. The first of his corporate stores will rise on land he bought near 86th Street and West Dodge Road. That restaurant will be about 1,500 square feet and is expected to open next spring.
Another will be built on land Lockwood has purchased at the Heartwood Preserve campus near 144th Street and West Dodge Road. Little King will occupy space in one of several retail structures Lockwood plans to develop on 6.5 acres of the larger Heartwood site.
James plans the third corporate store at Lockwood's future Iron Bluff subdivision near 204th and F Streets. Grading for that broader 100-acre project will begin in August.
Mark Edwards, a longtime friend of James' whose family has a history with McDonald's franchise operations, has been named director of operations for Little King.
Edwards and James plan to stay loyal to the Little King menu, and add modern touches such as a heightened focus on drive-through windows, an ordering app and delivery service.
