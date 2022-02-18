Omaha region saw more than $1.5B in capital investments in 2021

After seeing diminished economic activity in 2020, investments rebounded in the Omaha area last year.

According to a report released this week by the Greater Omaha Chamber, the region saw more than $1.5 billion in capital investment in 2021. The region also landed 44 projects that contributed to 4,533 new and existing jobs. In turn, the jobs added almost $89.4 million in payroll.

Those figures appear to mark a recovery from 2020, when economic activity was depressed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to a strong fourth quarter that year, 3,690 jobs added slightly over $79 million in payroll. However, capital investment equated to just $481.7 million.

The chamber noted the region continued to generate interest from established industries including finance and insurance, logistics and manufacturing, agribusiness, medical technology and biosciences. The chamber also noted that big players including Amazon, Facebook and Novozymes significantly contributed to the region’s capital investment with announced building projects.

“In my 18 years at the chamber, I have never ceased to be amazed at the work that we do here," David Brown, chamber president and CEO, said in a press release. "In year two of the pandemic, we not only kept our relentless pace, we accelerated. We should be proud of efforts in workforce and economic development, inspiring and training the next generation of leaders, and striving for diversity and inclusion.”

Additionally, the chamber noted its activity in supporting start-ups and entrepreneurs. That includes continuing the development of the Spanish language program offered through its REACH program.

The Greater Omaha Chamber Economic Development Partnership expanded to eight counties with the addition of Mills County, Iowa, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

