Omaha renters' credit scores are looking up

Omaha-area renters have seen their average credit score rise — from 625 in 2018 to 642 the next year to last year's 650.

That's according to a new analysis by RENTCafe.com, a nationwide apartment website that reviewed how credit scores, which are a determining factor in landing an apartment lease, have evolved.

According to the look at more than 5 million anonymized lease applications, the average credit score of renters in the U.S. was 638 last year. The study was based on data from RentGrow in the 50 largest U.S. cities.

Perhaps not a surprise that older people with more time to build credit have the highest scores, the authors noted that Omaha baby boomer renters boasted the third-highest credit score nationally among their peers: 720.

The only cities where boomers scored higher were New York (732) and Austin, Texas, (722).

Behind Omaha were Seattle, Minneapolis, Boston and Denver.

