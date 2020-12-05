Omaha rents on upward trend while Lincoln sees drop

Of 100 large U.S. markets, Omaha and Lincoln ranked among the 25 least expensive to rent an apartment, according to Zumper's latest rent report.
Zumper.com, a privately held rental marketplace, looked at asking rents and found that the median one-bedroom rent in Omaha was $830 last month, up 3.8% over last year at the same time. The median two-bedroom unit rent was about $1,090, an increase of about 11% compared to this time last year.
Lincoln, on the other hand, saw a 2.5% dip in one-bedroom rents in November compared to the year before. Median rent for single bedroom units last month was a reported $790.
For two-bedroom units in Lincoln, Zumper said that median rent of $920 last month remained flat compared to the same month in 2019.
