Omaha shoppers encouraged to buy local

Schmidt also is proud of the home-cooked breakfasts, lunches and dinners she makes.

She wants to remind people to shop local to keep small businesses afloat.

“If I were to go out of business, it would affect a lot of local businesses and people,” she said. “I will not buy off of Amazon or a lot of those other places. I won’t do it. My heart can’t do it.”

A struggle for artists

Molly Hobson said she carries a little bit of everything at Landlock Gallery in the Blackstone neighborhood.

There’s original artwork from $50 to $500 and items in the print shop in the $20 range. Jewelry, candles, chocolate, stationery and ceramics fill the store, which she opened after being furloughed at the start of the pandemic. More than 70 people have items on display.

“My biggest goal is to give artists an opportunity to get some of their stuff out, especially new artists,” she said. “Take some feeling of power back when everyone was feeling pretty powerless in the world.”

Taking the time to shop for something unique for someone seems so much more of an investment than purchasing something online that looks like everything else, Hobson said.