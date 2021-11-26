Omaha shoppers happy for a return to normal with traditional Black Friday outing

Shoppers wove their way through Omaha's Westroads Mall Friday morning as the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season began.

Some of the city's largest shopping centers welcomed bigger crowds than last year, but numbers still appeared to be lower than the long lines and bustling stores of a pre-pandemic Omaha.

Colleen Rickabaugh was one of many to put her usual Black Friday shopping tradition on pause last year.

It was nice to get back to something normal, Rickabaugh said as she made her way into Nebraska Furniture Mart with her family.

Rickabaugh, Patrick Liewer and their daughter Amanda Rickabaugh were in search of a deal on a new TV.

The Omaha family noted that despite national news of supply chain issues, they haven't noticed an increase in the price of goods in Nebraska.

"It seems like we've really been lucky in Nebraska," Rickabaugh said.

Shoppers at the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall in Gretna had to bring a bit of patience as lines formed outside multiple stores. Lines at the checkout could be seen during a stop by Menards near 72nd and L Streets mid-morning, but there was no wait to walk into the home improvement store.