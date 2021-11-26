Omaha shoppers happy for a return to normal with traditional Black Friday outing

Shoppers wove their way through Omaha's Westroads Mall Friday morning as the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season began.
Some of the city's largest shopping centers welcomed bigger crowds than last year, but numbers still appeared to be lower than the long lines and bustling stores of a pre-pandemic Omaha.
Colleen Rickabaugh was one of many to put her usual Black Friday shopping tradition on pause last year.
It was nice to get back to something normal, Rickabaugh said as she made her way into Nebraska Furniture Mart with her family.
Rickabaugh, Patrick Liewer and their daughter Amanda Rickabaugh were in search of a deal on a new TV.
The Omaha family noted that despite national news of supply chain issues, they haven't noticed an increase in the price of goods in Nebraska.
"It seems like we've really been lucky in Nebraska," Rickabaugh said.
Shoppers at the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall in Gretna had to bring a bit of patience as lines formed outside multiple stores. Lines at the checkout could be seen during a stop by Menards near 72nd and L Streets mid-morning, but there was no wait to walk into the home improvement store.
Experts say that higher prices may still be coming.
While a strong holiday buying season is likely, Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss said he expects that consumers will see higher prices, fewer bargains and a lack of in-demand products due to supply chain disruptions, worker shortages and soaring inflationary pressures.
Supply chain bottleneck disruptions related to transportation delays and truck driver shortages have led to a report from 30% of supply managers of intentional hoarding or stockpiling of inventories to reduce the risks of supply chain disruptions, Goss said.
Another factor in the supply chain backups, which have left dozens of ships waiting to unload at U.S. ports, is the tremendous amount of goods being bought across the country. Retail and food service sales have surged 16.3% compared to a year ago. That is a record high, excluding several months during the spring when federal stimulus checks caused sharp spikes in spending.
From September to October, retail sales jumped 1.7%, according to the U.S. Commerce Department. It was the biggest month-to-month gain since March and was up from a 0.8% increase from August to September.
The increase occurred just as retailers face a host of challenges. Many have had to sharply raise pay to find and keep workers, thereby increasing their labor costs. And some are scrambling amid overwhelmed supply chains to keep their shelves stocked.
As shoppers descended on Westroads Mall on Friday morning, some walked with a look of determination, list in hand and shopping bags on each arm. Others roamed casually, talking with friends or family.
Supply chain issues weren't on the mind of Allison Stricker as she made her way into the mall.
"If I was looking for something specific, maybe I'd be affected, but I'm just kind of here to see what's around, so if they don't have it, they don't have it," the Omaha resident said.
This report contains materials from the Associated Press.
