Omaha startup secures a record $10 million in financing

With the funding, Nabity said Breeze will be able to more than double its staff in the next year.

Breeze has 21 employees. Although some work remotely from other states, Nabity said Breeze prioritizes hiring employees within Nebraska.

Leach believes the funding will carry Breeze through the next 18 to 24 months and possibly as many as 30 months if the firm continues on its upward trajectory.

Leach said the funding will also allow Breeze to more rapidly expand its operations, which has thousands of customers across 49 states and Washington, D.C. Nabity said Breeze hopes to be able to sell its policies to people in New York, the only state where it currently doesn’t operate, sometime within the next 12 months.

The Breeze co-founders and Nebraska investors hope Breeze’s record fundraising is a sign of things to come in the state’s startup scene.

“My hope and my goal is that we’re going to scale this thing and make this an iconic insurance technology company based here in Omaha and also help the next generation of high-gross startups here,” Nabity said.