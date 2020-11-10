Omaha's Central Park Plaza now has a local owner, and a makeover is in the works

Erickson believes a physical overhaul is overdue. He expects the update to attract more tenants and to bring bustle also to the western side of the complex: the 16th Street corridor, which has lost zeal and pedestrian traffic over the years.

When the three-level ParkFair Mall was built in 1984 on a parking area abutting the new Central Park Plaza, the mall was intended to save what was left of a once-thriving retail scene on 16th Street. But the combined retail and office mall that early on featured clothing and other stores later became indoor parking.

Asked about the future of the former retail-focused mall, Erickson said there are a variety of options. However, he said, he envisions the overall property to remain primarily office-focused. (ParkFair, 201. S. 16th St., folded into the same ownership as Central Park Plaza, 222 S. 15th St., in 2004.)

Thursday’s sale follows a couple of earlier attempts by City Ventures to buy the complex, Erickson said. He said the seller, California-based SN Properties Funding IV, had planned to put it on the market about the time the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Instead, Erickson said, it invited a select number of potential buyers to bid. City Ventures prevailed.