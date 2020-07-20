Omaha's Millwork Commons trying innovative approach to landscaping with native plants

Landscaping at Millwork Commons will be as innovative as the people and enterprises the new development in north downtown Omaha hopes to attract.

Reflecting a mix of two design movements, called the new perennial and the biophilic, the intention is to create a more natural environment with assorted native plants rather than the more conventional highly manicured landscape.

Although that’s not new to Omaha — similar emphasis can be seen at Lauritzen Gardens and in the riverfront revitalization project — a tree-planting system being used at the Millwork Commons site is a first for the city.

People are looking for engaging outdoor spaces, architect Megan Lutz said. She’s a partner at Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture, which is working with Olsson Inc. on the 44-acre project led by Black Dog Management.

“We specifically aimed to keep it a bit more wild and unruly to keep with the existing conditions,’’ Lutz said.

The new perennial movement uses native plants in a more natural configuration rather than highly designed and formal settings. Biophilic design is about incorporating the natural world into built spaces, allowing individuals and communities to enjoy the benefits of being surrounded by plants and other natural elements.

Lutz said the project will help them meet their goals of sustainability, walkability, cohesiveness and safety, and also serve as a natural stormwater mitigator.

“I think landscaping is always a critical part of any development project,’’ Lutz said. “It kind of sets the tone. We like the organic quality the district has had over the past decades.’’