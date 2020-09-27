Omaha's southwest pocket is growing with offices, tech savvy car wash and more

A new 15,000-square-foot office hub for McCarthy Building Cos. is the latest newcomer to an area growing with commercial and other uses near 132nd and I Streets in southwest Omaha.
McCarthy is a national St. Louis-based construction services company founded in 1864. A growing number of local construction jobs nudged it to open a local office a few years ago and now to expand into the larger leased structure developed by Goldenrod Properties at 4201 S. 130th St.
A bell in the new break room rings each time the local McCarthy team wins a construction job, and the jobs are keeping the 100 or so workers busy, said Ryan Sawall, who heads the Omaha office.
Among ongoing projects is a $23 million hotel on the Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln, two South Omaha public schools and a $14 million project to improve air systems in Douglas County facilities. Just finished is the Omaha Veterans Administration Ambulatory Care Center.
McCarthy’s new home contains rooms for training, community and client meetings and warehouse space to pre-assemble building parts.
“We did this to show our commitment to Omaha,” Sawall said. “We’re here long-term.”
McCarthy is about to get a new neighbor, as an auto services retailer is in final stages of buying two acres of land to the south.
Also in the area is Omaha Track, a railroad-related recycling enterprise that built its new headquarters near 129th and I Streets about five years ago. Omaha Track was developed on land that used to be part of the former Western Electric campus.
A pair of nearby hotels went up around the same time.
Erin Pogge of N&M Brokerage Services has marketed some of the retail parcels in the area and has another nearly four acres still available. She said the area benefits from traffic headed to the sprawling L Street Marketplace, and that brisk traffic flow along and around 132nd is part of the attraction for tenants.
Pogge, on behalf of property owner Pat McNeil, helped sell a parcel along the 132nd Street corridor (4111 S. 132nd St.) to Murphy’s Express for a gas station. A neighboring parcel (4225 S. 132nd St.) in late 2018 became the Omaha area’s first Tommy’s Express Car Wash franchise.
That Tommy’s is owned by Grayscale Inc., which plans to open its second Tommy’s site next summer northeast of 180th Street and West Dodge Road.
Another Tommy’s is coming to 84th Street and Highway 370 in Papillion next summer. That one will be owned by franchisees Mark and Lori Mitchell, who also plan to expand the model in Bellevue and Council Bluffs.
Mark Mitchell said each car wash brings more than $5 million investment. The growing franchise network offers an app that allows fast and unlimited washes at any and all franchise sites for one monthly rate. The technology reads member license plates, so no human interaction is necessary.
“We're changing the trend for how people maintain their cars," said Grayscale president Ray Anderson III.
