Omaha's southwest pocket is growing with offices, tech savvy car wash and more

Also in the area is Omaha Track, a railroad-related recycling enterprise that built its new headquarters near 129th and I Streets about five years ago. Omaha Track was developed on land that used to be part of the former Western Electric campus.

A pair of nearby hotels went up around the same time.

Erin Pogge of N&M Brokerage Services has marketed some of the retail parcels in the area and has another nearly four acres still available. She said the area benefits from traffic headed to the sprawling L Street Marketplace, and that brisk traffic flow along and around 132nd is part of the attraction for tenants.

Pogge, on behalf of property owner Pat McNeil, helped sell a parcel along the 132nd Street corridor (4111 S. 132nd St.) to Murphy’s Express for a gas station. A neighboring parcel (4225 S. 132nd St.) in late 2018 became the Omaha area’s first Tommy’s Express Car Wash franchise.

That Tommy’s is owned by Grayscale Inc., which plans to open its second Tommy’s site next summer northeast of 180th Street and West Dodge Road.