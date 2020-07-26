Omaha's Urban Outfitters store to move west

The Urban Outfitters store that was quite the catch 13 years ago for an emerging north downtown Omaha commercial area is moving to suburbia.

Store manager Josh Frank said the new Village Pointe site at 17255 Davenport St. is projected to open in late October, though that timing could change depending on COVID-19 circumstances.

The two-story Urban Outfitters shop near 14th and Cuming Streets closed a week ago. That came on the heels of last month's shuttering of the nearby Dugout sporting apparel store, another anchor retailer that had been at its north downtown location for nearly a decade. (The Dugout owner said earlier that his business had waned with the pandemic and cancellation of area sporting and other public events, and he couldn’t afford to wait for a rebound.)

Back in 2007, when Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters settled in the Saddle Creek Records complex at 14th and Cuming, it marked the first time in two decades that a major national clothing retailer had operated in downtown Omaha.

That store came years before the new baseball stadium, TD Ameritrade Park. At the time, city officials and retail experts said Urban Outfitters (known for selling hip clothes, accessories and home decor in college towns and major cities) gave that north downtown area a national presence and stood as hope that other high-profile commercial tenants would follow.