Omaha's Westwood Cinemas closes

Westwood Cinemas closed its doors for good Monday.

The theater, a block south of 125th Avenue and West Center Road in Westwood Plaza, first opened in 1989. It was acquired by its current owners in 2002. 

A line at the top of the theater's website announced the closure, adding, "We thank you for 20 great years, and the privilege to serve you."

The family-owned theater showed movies after they had played in bigger, first-run theaters. 

Tickets at the eight-screen theater ran from $2 to $3.25. According to the website, it boasted the "best popcorn in town." 

A Facebook post from The Auction Mill said items from the theater — including digital projectors, speakers and more than 5,000 movie posters — will be up for auction in late May or early June.

