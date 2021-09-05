Leo and Frances Kraft fought an uphill battle trying to make a home in downtown Omaha around 1970.

Back then, city officials balked at issuing permits necessary to transform a commercial structure, in this case the old St. Philomena school at 15th and Leavenworth Streets, into a personal residence.

Ultimately, the Krafts prevailed. And, in 1972, the couple — she, an artist; he, a businessman — settled into their repurposed seven-room home with 14-foot ceilings, brick walls and a spectacular view toward the Missouri River.

Shortly afterward, the couple wanted to convert a different downtown structure into apartments for others to rent. There, too, they hit resistance — until a daring bank executive went against the grain and lent the Krafts money to make that project happen.

Marc Kraft recalled the pushback his parents faced when trying to create downtown housing in that era:

“The comment was pretty much: ‘Why would you — why would anyone — want to live downtown?’”

My, how things have changed.

Today housing is a dominant driver of construction and energy in a downtown that historically served as the regional base for big retail department stores and corporate employers.

Benefiting from a national lifestyle trend that’s pulled people toward city cores, Omaha has built a downtown residential market far beyond the Krafts’ converted vintage schoolhouse that at one time also served as headquarters for a farm equipment company.

Locally, urban living now ranges from for-sale penthouses with panoramic views to for-rent micro apartments no bigger than a motel room. It involves both brand new construction and repurposing of obsolete warehouses and office towers into condos and apartments.

Residents have diversified, too, from students to techies to empty nesters seeking a walkable urban lifestyle immersed in culture and entertainment.

Consider this progress: In the last decade, the number of downtown Omaha dwellings shot up 70%, according to new census data. If you count units under construction or in the pipeline, the downtown 68102 ZIP code will soon have more than twice the 2010 total.

And that tally doesn’t even include thousands of apartments and townhomes built in the last 10 years in nearby midtown Omaha neighborhoods and just across the Missouri River in Council Bluffs.

As it turned out, an early ripple of downtown dwellers such as the Krafts — and like-minded folks who carved out living spaces above Old Market retailers — helped keep the lights on past 5 p.m. in the central business district even as store owners and employers began to shift to suburbia.

An active and growing around-the-clock population remains even more critical today as office demand again wanes, says urban planning consultant Steve Jensen. The former Omaha planning director and others say the area’s arts, sports and entertainment scene depends on a vibrant downtown neighborhood.

The hope is that the energy also attracts new employers and reignites the downtown job market.

The World-Herald, in partnership with History Nebraska, is diving deep into the development of downtown Omaha over the past 50 years. Interviews with dozens of government, business and civic leaders framed previous stories about riverfront revival, Jobbers Canyon, losses and gains spurred by the signature Gene Leahy Mall, and efforts to revive the 16th Street epicenter of commerce.

This latest installment looks at the evolution of residential living and how housing has shaped the urban core.

To be sure, residences dotted the downtown Omaha landscape in the city’s earliest years. Hotels and short-term transient lodging had long been available in the core.

But what Omahans generally think of as contemporary downtown living can be traced back, experts say, to people such as the Krafts — and Roger duRand, who first took up residence in 1968 above the Farthest Outpost “head shop” he ran at 11th and Howard Streets.

Roger duRand was part of the early Old Market population that both worked and slept in the emerging arts and counterculture district that used to be a wholesale produce market.

An architectural designer, duRand moved on from his digs where bananas once chilled to nearby space he built out above a “bookie joint masquerading as a hamburger place.”

Next, he settled in a “luxury” loft near the French Café. The residence had been designed originally for the newly wed Nicholas Bonham-Carter, who moved elsewhere but helped Sam Mercer spearhead development of the Old Market. At that time, in the early 1970s, rent in that area was “ridiculously low,” duRand said, in the $200 range.

As the 1980s approached, government officials took on a significant role in downtown housing. City planners worked with the Mercer family and another private developer, Emil Vohoska, to turn two small Old Market hotels into apartments.

The separate deals tapped federal low-interest loans to renovate upper floors of the Howard Hotel at 10th and Howard, where Mister Toad currently operates on the street level, and the Windsor Hotel at 10th and Jackson, now site of Urban Abbey.

While those projects added only a few dozen residences, they were “huge” in building momentum for converting more downtown commercial structures into housing, said Marty Shukert, former Omaha planning director.

Among the next city-assisted targets were two prestigious, yet vacant, properties on 16th Street. The 10-story Regis Hotel and 16-story City National Bank Building (known today as the Orpheum Tower) turned to apartments.

Bolstering residential options at the time was a new state constitutional amendment that added “rehabilitation” to eligible uses of a subsidy called tax-increment financing (TIF), Shukert said. “By making that clearer, we were then able to do a million other projects.”

The door opened wider to developers who also used federal tax incentives to restore historic structures. RJ Neary and partners at Peschio & Co., for instance, in 1986 launched renovation of the New Idea warehouse in Jobbers Canyon. It was the first contemporary housing east of 10th Street.

The New Idea building was razed a few years later to make way for the Conagra-anchored riverfront revival project. Though demolition of the historic warehouse district certainly was controversial, NuStyle Development owner Todd Heistand believes the corporate campus ushered in a sense of security that encouraged more housing and other redevelopment.

NuStyle, which would become a prolific producer of downtown dwellings, ramped up its efforts by focusing, at first, on creating affordable housing out of obsolete structures.

During the mid-1990s, for example, NuStyle tapped low-income housing tax credits to repurpose the Securities Building on 16th and Farnam Streets.

The focus on federally assisted housing changed, Heistand said, around 1998 after a consultant for the 11th and Dodge Streets Ford warehouse conversion cautioned that a “pocket of poverty” could be forming downtown.

NuStyle subsequently shifted to developing apartments that charged market rate rents. Even with those higher costs to apartment dwellers, nearly 400 units filled up fast at the repurposed Old Market Lofts and at the TipTop factory near 15th and Cuming Streets.

Market rates subsequently became the downtown norm — a trend that still holds true today.

According to an analysis by Investors Realty’s John Heine, who specializes in the urban core market, only about 30 of about 4,000 dwellings built or underway during the past decade in the downtown area are reserved for low- to moderate-income residents under the low income housing tax credit program.

On average, monthly downtown rent is $1,090, says the latest report from RENTCafé. Condo values have increased as well. Just recently, an Old Market penthouse condo and its furnishings and art work sold for $1.5 million.

Mike Moylan of Shamrock Development was on the front end of the downtown Omaha condo craze when, in the early 2000s, he added a third level to a vintage building he owned at 1000 Dodge — and handily sold 12 new high-end residences then marketed for as much as $570,000.

For-sale condos were hot sellers nationwide at that time, and Omaha was constructing its sparkling new convention center and arena amid other riverfront and downtown development. “I felt this part of downtown was going to explode,” Moylan said.

Condo sales stepped up in the mid-2000s — some were new construction, some were in freshly rehabbed buildings, others were rentals-turned-condos.

As the nation emerged from the Great Recession and housing crisis, the 2010s brought another rental apartment boom. Many units were converted from derelict Omaha office buildings.

The reincarnated structures had catchy names: A hulking telephone company structure became the Wire apartments; an old bank building became the Vault.

More recently, in 2017, a decades-dark electric plant was repurposed into the Breakers apartment complex.

Heistand said he’s continually astounded at the seemingly endless demand for urban living.

Project after project, he faced the same question at city meetings: “Aren’t you overbuilding?”

Heistand said he kept wondering, too.

“But it just keeps going and going,” he said. “Everybody has been cranking out these units, which is great. The more the merrier.”

Much of Omaha’s most recent urban housing involves ground-up construction in taller, larger and mixed-use packages. Distinct enclaves are forming, often with an identity and related amenities that target a certain demographic.

Take the Capitol District: Its 12 stories of apartments opened in 2017 near 10th Street and Capitol Avenue. The dwellings overlook an outdoor stage and entertainment plaza that’s lined with trendy bars and restaurants.

In north downtown, 400 new apartments coming to the Millwork Commons neighborhood will join an office and retail hub designed to attract a techie and entrepreneurial crowd.

The Flats on Howard is a neighborhood of rehabbed buildings with about 170 units on downtown’s southwest fringe. It offers smaller-sized residences that cater to a student population.

In northwest downtown, a planned cluster of tiny houses targets previously homeless folks working their way to self-sufficiency.

Other bunches of urban housing options have sprouted to the west in midtown Omaha. Mutual of Omaha built its retail-residential Midtown Crossing campus. Growth of the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus has sparked numerous dwellings to rise in and around the Blackstone District.

The historically ethnic enclaves of Little Italy and Little Bohemia have added apartments and townhomes, too, as the urban housing trend stretches southward from downtown.

Such residential pockets, which feature different architectural styles and building scales, align with the vision of the Chamber of Commerce’s urban core committee, says chairman Jay Noddle of Noddle Development Cos.

He said the various enclaves should attract different types of retailers and residents. Together, the nodes could soon form enough of a “critical mass” to lure a full-scale grocery and perhaps even a Target-like store downtown, Noddle said.

Still needed for a well-oiled downtown residential market, say Jensen, Heine and others, is modern housing that’s more affordable and accessible to workers of more modest means. Living quarters tailored to young families also is lacking.

“There is not much in the way of settings that have a place to raise kids, a little bit of yard, a garden, common space,” said Shukert.

According to an analysis by the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs Research, household population in downtown’s 68102 ZIP code (not including dorms or jails) grew about 110% since 2000, and about 75% in the last decade to about 7,000.

Noddle said the urban core committee is working on a plan with a growth goal to exceed the current pace — and more than double downtown’s population and households in the coming decade.

That’s a far cry from a half-century ago when the converted home of Leo and Frances Kraft was such a novelty, so unusual that tour groups stopped at 1510 Leavenworth St. to get a glimpse at the concept called downtown living.

Leo Kraft told tourists that it cost about $29,000 to buy and renovate the former Catholic school. He urged others to follow suit and turn more vacant downtown structures of that day into unique homes.

Kraft took on another “pilot project” that restored an empty commercial structure at 1415 Farnam St. into three rental apartments and a loft art gallery for his wife, the former chairman of Creighton University’s fine arts department.

That effort was slow going at first because the Krafts couldn’t get financing. Mike Yanney, then a banker who also was helping to spearhead downtown revival, overheard Kraft talking about his plight and stepped in with a loan.

“Nobody wanted to finance things in downtown at that time,” Yanney recalled as he reminisced recently about the Kraft efforts. “It really wasn’t safe to walk downtown in those days.”

Charging about $250 a month for rent, the Krafts around 1977 filled the apartment units with no problem and had a waiting list, recalled Marc Kraft, who followed in his dad’s footsteps by taking over the family’s downtown business and also by becoming a member of the Omaha City Council.

The Kraft siblings in 2000 sold their deceased parents’ 15th and Leavenworth home to longtime downtown businessman and photographer Pat Drickey and his wife, Karen, an art teacher. The Drickeys turned a portion of the site into Gallery 1516 art exhibition hall. The couple allowed traveling speakers and artists to use the attached living space until they moved there in 2015.

“This is life,” Drickey said of downtown living. He gets around on his electric bike, entertains on the deck they added, and is within walking distance of favorite restaurants. “It is to me the way life should be lived.”

Others feel similarly. Next to the Drickey place along 15th Street, Laura Shiffermiller recently finished renovation of the historic Swartz-Driscoll building into five high-end condos. She and her husband moved in and sold the other residences.

Marc Kraft and his wife, Joanie, who had resided in the Dundee area, now live in the downtown Breakers apartments.

He summed up his sentiments with the jingle he once used to advertise the family’s downtown store during a period when other businesses had fled.

“We’re downtown — and we love it.”

