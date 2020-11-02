One of downtown Omaha's oldest and largest businesses is moving west

The Scoular Co., one of the city’s oldest and largest businesses, announced Monday it will move out of the downtown headquarters where it’s been for 36 years, and put down new roots in west Omaha.
Though the global grain trader looked at options in and around the city's urban core, its leadership team couldn't find a place that suited growth and recruitment needs of the 128-year-company.
Chief executive Paul Maass told the World-Herald that Scoular's future home, an existing building at 13660 California St. in the Bank of the West Business Park, fits with the company vision for further growth. In the last four years since he was at the helm, the employee count in the Omaha headquarters has grown by nearly 50% to about 100.
Those local employees are the corporate backbone for more than 100 offices and 1,000 employees worldwide that helped generate $4.2 billion last year in sales.
Maass said the business is building momentum despite the pandemic, and his leadership team never considered leading the charge forward from anywhere other than Omaha.
“This is home for us and we’re excited that it is,” said Maass.
Scoular is expected to make the move in 2021 into the stand-alone facility that is 14 years old and spans nearly 52,000 square feet on three floors. There's a lower level garage as well.
With help of a revamp by Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture, Scoular officials said the new structure will allow for a more open, collaborative work environment than its existing facility built nearly a century ago as a Knights of Columbus social club.
The current digs at 2027 Dodge St., includes about 47,000 square feet of office space, and another nearly 41,000 square feet in the Scoular Ballroom and recently-closed Pinnacle fitness club.
Scoular bought the complex in 1987 from Northern Natural Gas, Maass said. It is probably most known to Omahans for the grand ballroom that is leased for receptions and events.
In announcing the westward move and long-term lease commitment, Scoular is essentially bucking recent office trends.
For three quarters in a row, the Omaha area office market has had negative absorption, meaning that more office space was vacated than was occupied during those periods. The vacancy rate in the local office market worsened this past quarter to nearly 9%, compared to 6.3% at the end of 2019.
Real estate brokers say uncertainty with COVID-19 has prompted many office users to put relocation or expansion plans on hold. Any office construction that has gone on this year for the most part has been projects already in the works when the pandemic hit.
Indeed, Maass said that he realizes many companies are re-thinking whether they need the expense of office real estate, as remote working from home has become more commonplace during the pandemic.
But he said in no uncertain terms that Scoular prefers to reunite its corporate workforce under one roof.
“Long-term we’re going to be back in the office,” Maass said. “We think working together as a team is best for our culture, for positive energy."
That doesn’t mean there won’t be more flexible conditions, he said, adding that remote and at-home working served the company well in the last several months. A limited number of workers have returned to the downtown Omaha building currently, though most are working remotely.
While Scoular will be entering into a long-term leasing arrangement with the landlord of its new west Omaha site, it owns the downtown campus and, Maass said, will be looking for a buyer.
Maass said Scoular remains an advocate and financial supporter of downtown and downtown projects such as the riverfront revitalization effort.
He said the company is not as concerned with getting “top dollar” for its downtown complex as much as it wants the new use to mesh with the community vision to strengthen the urban core and position it for improved tourism and talent recruitment.
“We really want to make sure the property is put to good use for downtown,” said Maass. The company is working with Investors Realty on the marketing.
Scoular's exodus will create another opening in a changing pocket of downtown. The existing campus is across Dodge Street from Central High, which has seen recent expansion.
Just to the east is the Anglim building that was to be transformed from mostly a garage into potential office space and retail space.
Northeast of the Anglim, by a bike and coffee shop that opened about four years ago, yet another developer is working on a $21 million resurrection of the long-vacant Logan Hotel into a boutique hotel and restaurant, bar and residential condos.
Maass said he’s been a downtown worker for the past 30 years — much of that with his previous employer, ConAgra. He said the decision to go west should not be taken as a negative for downtown. He said Scoular did not want to build on open available land tracts, as that would take too much time. He said there were no existing properties that fit the company's needs.
The west Omaha home is accessible for employees and close to other business services and food and retailers, the company press release said.
Scoular is an employee-owned company specializing in buying, selling, storing and handling grain and ingredients for use in food and renewable fuel markets worldwide.
Photos: Our best staff images of October 2020
Turtle Voting Power
Early Vote
Flex
Pass
Guard
President Trump Visits
Snow
Jump
Ready
Cold
Opposite Worlds
Eye on Ball
Spooky Vote
Colorful Run
High school first day
Cheer
Softball Champs 1
Softball Champs 2
Drum
Stiff Arm
Pumpkin Paint
Renovate
Nature Color
Build
Enter
Harvest
Jump
Roses
Friday Night Lights
Vice President
Touchdown
Pet Parade
First Day Back
cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.