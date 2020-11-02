One of downtown Omaha's oldest and largest businesses is moving west

But he said in no uncertain terms that Scoular prefers to reunite its corporate workforce under one roof.

“Long-term we’re going to be back in the office,” Maass said. “We think working together as a team is best for our culture, for positive energy."

That doesn’t mean there won’t be more flexible conditions, he said, adding that remote and at-home working served the company well in the last several months. A limited number of workers have returned to the downtown Omaha building currently, though most are working remotely.

While Scoular will be entering into a long-term leasing arrangement with the landlord of its new west Omaha site, it owns the downtown campus and, Maass said, will be looking for a buyer.

Maass said Scoular remains an advocate and financial supporter of downtown and downtown projects such as the riverfront revitalization effort.

He said the company is not as concerned with getting “top dollar” for its downtown complex as much as it wants the new use to mesh with the community vision to strengthen the urban core and position it for improved tourism and talent recruitment.