OPPD appoints current official Troy Via to chief operating officer

A current vice president with the Omaha Public Power District has been named the utility's chief operating officer and vice president of utility operations.

The OPPD board announced last week that Troy Via will assume the newly created position, effective Oct. 31.

Via is currently vice president of energy delivery, having served in that role for the past three years. He joined the utility in September 2013 as the director of energy marketing and trading.

In his new position, Via will provide overall leadership, strategic planning and long-term objectives for OPPD’s energy production and energy delivery groups. He also will oversee the ongoing decommissioning of the Fort Calhoun Nuclear Station, the utility said in a press release.

In his new position, Via's salary will increase by 27%, from $320,781 to $407,392.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.