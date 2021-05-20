OPPD names CFO Javier Fernandez as new president

The chief financial officer for the Omaha Public Power District was selected Thursday as the utility's next president and chief executive officer.

Javier Fernandez will assume the role July 1, succeeding Tim Burke. In late April, Fernandez was announced as the lead finalist among five internal applicants.

The 46-year-old came to the utility in 2017 from the federal Bonneville Power Administration in Portland, Oregon, where he was executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Craig Moody, the board's governance chairman, praised Fernandez.

"This is a great day for OPPD," he said.

Among other accomplishments, Fernandez helped lead the utility’s response to the historic 2019 flood and the pandemic.

He will earn $695,000 a year, which places his pay, on paper, above Burke's $591,855. But when all forms of compensation are factored in, the pay is comparable, Moody said.