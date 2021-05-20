 Skip to main content
OPPD names CFO Javier Fernandez as new president
OPPD names CFO Javier Fernandez as new president

The chief financial officer for the Omaha Public Power District was selected Thursday as the utility's next president and chief executive officer.

Javier Fernandez

Javier Fernandez

Javier Fernandez will assume the role July 1, succeeding Tim Burke. In late April, Fernandez was announced as the lead finalist among five internal applicants.

The 46-year-old came to the utility in 2017 from the federal Bonneville Power Administration in Portland, Oregon, where he was executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Craig Moody, the board's governance chairman, praised Fernandez.

"This is a great day for OPPD," he said. 

Among other accomplishments, Fernandez helped lead the utility’s response to the historic 2019 flood and the pandemic.

He will earn $695,000 a year, which places his pay, on paper, above Burke's $591,855. But when all forms of compensation are factored in, the pay is comparable, Moody said. 

"We have placed a really high priority on transparency and simplicity," he said. "We didn't want the public to wonder. The salary is what it is."

Fernandez, who is Mexican American, will be the first person of color to head the utility. He and his wife, Belinda, have four children. 

In a statement accompanying the announcement, Fernandez said he is honored and humbled to be named to the role and acknowledged the "amazing team of senior management leaders and about 1,800 women and men who — day in and day out — give their very best to keep the lights on to serve our customer-owners.”

He serves on board of the Omaha branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and on the boards of Habitat for Humanity and Bellevue University.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

