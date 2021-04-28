OPPD names single finalist for CEO position

OPPD's chief financial officer, Javier Fernandez, has been selected as the sole finalist to be the electric utility's next CEO.

Fernandez would be the first person of color to fulfill the role. He would replace Tim Burke, who retires July 2.

The Omaha Public Power District board met in closed and open session Thursday morning to vet the finalists and make a choice.

The official vote naming Fernandez will be May 20 at 5 p.m.

Fernandez came to OPPD in 2017 from Bonneville Power Administration in Portland, Oregon.

OPPD has a tradition of promoting from within the organization. Four internal candidates applied for the position, which the board had previously said would be filled internally.

Director Craig Moody, chairman of the board’s governance committee, said the board was drawn to Fernandez because he was a "forward-thinking leader with excellent communication skills and a passion for the communities OPPD serves."

Fernandez and his family live in Lincoln, and he commutes to Omaha.