OPPD picks its CFO as top finalist to lead utility

OPPD's chief financial officer, Javier Fernandez, has been selected as the top finalist to be the electric utility's next CEO.

Fernandez would be the first person of color to fulfill the role. He would replace Tim Burke, who retires July 2.

The Omaha Public Power District board met in closed and open session Thursday morning to vet the five finalists and make a choice.

The official vote naming Fernandez will be May 20 at 5 p.m.

Fernandez, 46, came to OPPD in 2017 from Bonneville Power Administration in Portland, Oregon, where he had worked about five years as that organization's chief financial officer. Previously, he had worked 10 years as an investment banker in public finance.

Bonneville is an electric wholesaler and self-funded part of the U.S. Department of Energy. It sells power to utilities and communities in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and parts of Montana, California, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming. OPPD provides electricity on a retail basis (individual customers) in 13 counties in southeast Nebraska.