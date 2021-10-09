 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Original Elkhorn town hall is on its way to historic landmark status
0 comments

Original Elkhorn town hall is on its way to historic landmark status

A generation of Omahans — and newcomers to the city — likely are unaware that Peony Park, the major amusement spot from the 1930s through 1994, was at 78th and Cass Streets.

A local developer is seeking historic landmark status for the original Elkhorn town hall — which would open the door to funding to help preserve the former government structure built in 1904.

Tyler Curnes, an Elkhorn resident, bought the property at 20515 Corby St. a year ago and said his project would restore "natural glory" and retain "original context."

He plans a commercial use that, according to city records, would "contribute to community efforts to revive the Elkhorn downtown area."

Located a half a block from historic Main Street, the old City Hall was retired when a new community center was built in 1966. (Elkhorn was incorporated in 1886 and annexed in 2007 by the City of Omaha.) 

It has been used for storage for several decades, after a different owner bought the structure in the 1970s to save it from demolition.

Curnes hopes to tap state and federal historic preservation tax credits to help rehabilitate the structure, which was expanded in 1930. He points out the wood bell cupola as a distinctive architectural element, saying it was used as an alert during emergencies.

Other features include a jail cell and a vault where records were kept.

The city's Landmarks Heritage Preservation Commission and Planning Board have recommended approval of the landmark designation.

The history of Elkhorn

From its roots as a railroad outpost to its heyday as a thriving, independent suburban town, to its controversial annexation by Omaha in 2005, the town of Elkhorn has a long history both intertwined with and proudly distinct from that of its big city neighbor. 

1 of 16

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Adds 194,000 Jobs Last Month, Far Below Estimates

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Money

Cindy covers housing, commercial real estate development and more for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @cgonzalez_owh. Phone: 402-444-1224.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert