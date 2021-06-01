Over 150 Omaha business leaders vow to address inequities stemming from systemic racism

Before the killing of Floyd, there were two classes, each with about 25 people. The next class, which began in July 2020, had almost 50 participants.

“That was a direct result,” Barney said.

And it’s getting results. Sixty to 70% of the participants have been promoted since completing the program, Barney said.

Similarly, the chamber has been having quarterly meetings of CEOs for CODE in which the members discuss how leaders can advance diversity, equity and inclusion. About 70 usually attend.

There was a meeting on the calendar for the week after Floyd was killed.

“By that Monday, we had gone from like 60 to 230 RSVPs,” Harley said. “When we saw that, we came together and said we have to shift our conversation. We decided we would invite individuals in to present on health care disparities, on housing, on education, and in our workforce.

“Because what we know, and what we saw over the weekend with the protests, was it was absolutely about George Floyd, and it was absolutely about police brutality and people wanting to speak out against that. But it was also about the frustration over our disparities in health care, and our disparities in affordable housing and economic development in our communities.”