Owners put struggling Oak View Mall on the market

At about 860,000 square feet, the enclosed shopping center was built in 1991. About half of that is owned by Nuveen and was to go on the market Monday with no price listed, Ginsberg said.

Separately owned are the Dillard's and JC Penney anchors. Those stores, and their parking lots, aren't part of the sale. The Sears shell also is excluded, as is the ring road of stores around Oak View.

Ginsberg said that Nuveen, in a “friendly takeover,” assumed ownership of the mall property in late 2018 when Brookfield Properties Group relinquished its interest. Nuveen had a financial stake prior to the takeover.

The mall has suffered setbacks with the departure of major players Sears and Younkers a couple of years ago. The Rush Market now occupies the Younkers store, and a Halloween retail store is temporarily in the Sears space.

Occupancy of the mall, according to CBRE, was at 78% at the end of the most recent quarter with about 76 retailers operating.

Also dealing a blow is the rise of online shopping and shifting consumer practices that have pushed many buyers away from brick-and-mortar retail stores. And Oak View faced increasing competition from newer places such as Village Pointe and Nebraska Crossing in Gretna and from the refreshed Westroads.