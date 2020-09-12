Parsow's Clothing and Sportswear to close after 68 years in Omaha

In 1952, Sol Parsow, the newly married child of Russian immigrants, opened the doors of Parsow's Clothing and Sportswear.
After 68 years of the business serving Omaha, Sol's son David Parsow has made the difficult decision to close.
Parsow's announced Saturday that the business will sell its remaining inventory and close once it is all gone. The shop will hold a going-out-of-business sale from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
Born in Cleveland, Sol Parsow moved to New York and worked at a Brooklyn clothier until he was sent to Omaha for training in the Second World War. While here, he met his future wife, Lee Jane Greenberg, and he decided to return and open a clothing shop.
Parsow's original surname was Parsowski, but his son David Parsow said Sol told his parents he was shortening it to Parsow to make it fit on a sign. David Parsow also said the change may have been due to anti-Semitism.
After Sol died on New Year's Day of 2009, his son David took over the store. While the coronavirus pandemic has made business difficult for the store, Parsow said, he chose to close the store in 2020 five years ago, when he signed his last lease agreement.
The store was the first to inhabit the Regency Mall in 1975 after moving from a downtown location, Parsow said, and has stayed there since. The Regency and Parsow's customers have been great over the years, he said.
Parsow said the store has gained a national following and won numerous accolades over the years, including its selection by Esquire magazine to its “Top 100 Specialty Stores in America.”
While it was time for him to retire, Parsow said, it's sad to see the store go.
“Omaha takes care of its own. People tell me stories about my father and how they love our store,” Parsow said. “It’s given me a life."
