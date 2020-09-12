Parsow's Clothing and Sportswear to close after 68 years in Omaha

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

In 1952, Sol Parsow, the newly married child of Russian immigrants, opened the doors of Parsow's Clothing and Sportswear.

After 68 years of the business serving Omaha, Sol's son David Parsow has made the difficult decision to close.

Parsow's announced Saturday that the business will sell its remaining inventory and close once it is all gone. The shop will hold a going-out-of-business sale from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.

Born in Cleveland, Sol Parsow moved to New York and worked at a Brooklyn clothier until he was sent to Omaha for training in the Second World War. While here, he met his future wife, Lee Jane Greenberg, and he decided to return and open a clothing shop.

Parsow's original surname was Parsowski, but his son David Parsow said Sol told his parents he was shortening it to Parsow to make it fit on a sign. David Parsow also said the change may have been due to anti-Semitism.

After Sol died on New Year's Day of 2009, his son David took over the store. While the coronavirus pandemic has made business difficult for the store, Parsow said, he chose to close the store in 2020 five years ago, when he signed his last lease agreement.