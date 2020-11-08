Paving way for another building to rise in Blackstone business district

Next up in the Blackstone business district could be a mixed-use building stacked with residential, office, commercial and civic uses.

The structure would rise on a city block southeast of 38th and Farnam Streets that now is occupied by a surface parking lot and an older five-unit apartment building.

Across 37th Street to the east is the renovated Blackstone hotel that’s set to open soon as the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel. Across Farnam to the north is the Switch Beer and Food Hall.

Tom McLeay of Clarity Development said his hope is to redevelop the site, likely with a mix of commercial and residential uses. But he said he has no definite time table on when anything might materialize.

At this point, he is requesting a rezoning change from the city to make way for a future venture. Approved last week by the Planning Board, the rezoning request now goes to the City Council.

McLeay said the design and scope of the project would be refined later and returned to the city for other approvals.

It would join other redevelopment projects that have helped revive the Farnam corridor and Blackstone district over the past several years.