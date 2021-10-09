Pear Tree Performing Arts reopening after $2.9 million renovation

Pear Tree Performing Arts is reopening this month after a $2.9 million renovation of its historic space at 4801 Northwest Radial.

The nonprofit is the primary operation in a structure that was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2017 for its significance as one of the original Hinky Dinky grocery stores.

Founder and artistic director Natasha Partridge-Butler said renovation of the facility (a grocery store from 1926 through 1963) began in 2017 but was delayed because of funding and other hurdles.

"We finally were blessed to get the ball rolling again last year," she said. "We are excited to welcome our students, our village of supporters, volunteers and instructors back into the space."

Updates include a new stage, a multimedia area, additional classroom space and the Hitchcock Ballet Studio.