Petsource plans $75 million expansion of its Seward, Nebraska, pet food plant

Petsource, a pet food manufacturer that began operations last year, is already planning a $75 million expansion of its facility in Seward, Nebraska.

Work on the project is expected to begin in early 2022, and the 70,000-square-foot expansion will be constructed in phases. Once completed in early 2023, the expansion will triple Petsource’s production capacity and add a total of 80 jobs.

The announcement comes about a year after the company launched operations with a $50 million facility that employs just over 100 people in the town of about 7,500 residents about 25 miles northwest of Lincoln.

Petsource makes premium pet food products, formulated mainly for dogs and cats. Amy Patterson, the company’s president and general manager, said consumer demand is driving the expansion.

“We’re already at capacity in our existing facility,” she said. “In order to continue to partner with our brand customers, we need to add capacity and capabilities to help support their growth.”

Petsource is a subsidiary of Scoular Co., an Omaha-based agribusiness corporation.

The Petsource expansion is part of a total of $200 million in investments that Scoular and Petsource plan to make in the pet food industry over the next several years.