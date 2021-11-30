Petsource plans $75 million expansion of its Seward, Nebraska, pet food plant

Petsource, a pet food manufacturer that began operations last year, is already planning a $75 million expansion of its facility in Seward, Nebraska.
Work on the project is expected to begin in early 2022, and the 70,000-square-foot expansion will be constructed in phases. Once completed in early 2023, the expansion will triple Petsource’s production capacity and add a total of 80 jobs.
The announcement comes about a year after the company launched operations with a $50 million facility that employs just over 100 people in the town of about 7,500 residents about 25 miles northwest of Lincoln.
Petsource makes premium pet food products, formulated mainly for dogs and cats. Amy Patterson, the company’s president and general manager, said consumer demand is driving the expansion.
“We’re already at capacity in our existing facility,” she said. “In order to continue to partner with our brand customers, we need to add capacity and capabilities to help support their growth.”
Petsource is a subsidiary of Scoular Co., an Omaha-based agribusiness corporation.
The Petsource expansion is part of a total of $200 million in investments that Scoular and Petsource plan to make in the pet food industry over the next several years.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, pet ownership increased to 70% of U.S. households, according to a study conducted by American Pet Products Association.
Petsource says that larger market means more opportunity for its freeze-dried products, which feature high protein and nutrient-dense ingredients with no added preservatives.
“Pet food owners really are focused on what we call our four-legged family members and wanting the very best nutrition for their pets,” Patterson said.
Petsource’s planned expansion will cement it as the single largest economic development investment in Seward County’s history, according to Jonathan Jank, president and CEO of Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership.
“I think it’s a reflection of the quality of the company. They’ve been able to do well in the market,” he said. “I also think it’s an indication of the quality of the community that we have here. We’re primed for that growth.”
Jank said the company has become Seward County’s third-largest manufacturer.
Patterson said 60% of Petsource’s employees had limited or no manufacturing experience when they were hired. Petsource’s wages start at $19 per hour for employees with no experience.
She said the company will begin hiring the additional employees in phases starting early next year.