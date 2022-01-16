Phase out of 3G cell networks could silence some cellphones, medical and alarm devices

People with obsolete phones should already have been contacted by their provider. Likewise, people and businesses with affected medical or alarm devices should have received notification from the company that services the equipment.

In Cross' case, recorded messages from AT&T interrupted his phone calls to tell him of the impending end of phone service.

If you are concerned your phone or device might be affected, you can learn more by contacting your service provider or looking up your device on your service company's website. More information also is available at the Federal Communications Commission's website.

In some cases, you'll find the problem can be resolved through a software upgrade, but in other cases, you will need to buy a new device. It's not known how many cellphone or emergency alert customers have devices still vulnerable to a 3G shutdown. Verizon and AT&T have estimated that fewer than 1% of their customers have yet to make the switch, according to representatives of those companies.