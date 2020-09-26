PJ Morgan Real Estate grows under new owners

“We are proud we have a voice in the growth and development of the community we love,” said Ellis, who has been with the Morgan company since 2000.

The new owners said the former mayor and company founder will continue to be involved in sales and manage his own investments, but now will be freed up to spend more time on other personal interests.

Ellis and Clark plan to further grow their sales team and property management side of the business. They said they take pride in the company's wide reach in helping clients at all stages: renting an apartment, buying their first home, leasing office space, managing investments in real estate.

The future Morgan satellite office at 1314 N. 205th St. is in a 10,600-square-foot multi-tenant structure currently under construction. The anchor tenant there is P&P Insurance Agency. The Morgan team was marketing the space when it decided it was ideally positioned to expand its own services to more western communities.

The Morgan company’s main offices are just north of 78th and Dodge Streets.

