PJ Morgan Real Estate grows under new owners

A new Elkhorn area satellite office is among expansion plans for PJ Morgan Real Estate as the Omaha company marks its first year under new ownership.
Former Omaha Mayor P.J. Morgan, whose name will remain as the brand, sold the full service real estate firm he founded in 1996 to Ryan Ellis and Susan Clark.
Clark has been a driving force in growing the company's residential sales division. Its sales, she said, have increased annually by about 10% since 2013. Clark has been active in the industry and just ended an elected term as president of the Omaha Area Board of Realtors.
As the Morgan company's new president, Clark will manage overall operations.
Ellis, who becomes chief executive officer, has been in charge of the commercial sales team, which he said had its best year in 2019. Ellis helped lead revitalization efforts in the Little Bohemia neighborhood and assisted Black Dog Management with the leasing of Millwork Commons, the nearly 55-acre, $350 million mixed-use development in north downtown.
“We are proud we have a voice in the growth and development of the community we love,” said Ellis, who has been with the Morgan company since 2000.
The new owners said the former mayor and company founder will continue to be involved in sales and manage his own investments, but now will be freed up to spend more time on other personal interests.
Ellis and Clark plan to further grow their sales team and property management side of the business. They said they take pride in the company's wide reach in helping clients at all stages: renting an apartment, buying their first home, leasing office space, managing investments in real estate.
The future Morgan satellite office at 1314 N. 205th St. is in a 10,600-square-foot multi-tenant structure currently under construction. The anchor tenant there is P&P Insurance Agency. The Morgan team was marketing the space when it decided it was ideally positioned to expand its own services to more western communities.
The Morgan company’s main offices are just north of 78th and Dodge Streets.
