Developers are proposing a new midtown Omaha apartment building that would be split between long-term renters and short-term rentals booked on a nightly basis via an online booking site.

The single four-story apartment building, called Leavenworth Lofts, is set to rise near 36th and Leavenworth Streets.

Half the building's 24 market-rate units — a mix of studios and one bedrooms — would be leased on a per-night basis via the online booking website, Vrbo.

Studio units are 595 square feet with monthly rent set at $1,250. Three of the six studios would be rented on Vrbo for $140 per night.

One-bedroom units are 875 square feet with monthly rent set at $1,795. Nine of the 18 one-bedroom units would be rented on Vrbo at $150 per night.

Officials with the development said they envisioned the Vrbo rentals being used by traveling nurses or visitors to the Nebraska Medical Center, as well as by out-of-towners here for the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting or other large events.

In addition to a parking structure, the building also would offer a rooftop deck, workout facility, dog run and other amenities.

Officials expect construction to begin in June with the project finished in May 2024.

The project is expected to cost about $7.6 million, with developers asking for about $900,000 in tax-increment financing.

Tax-increment financing, or TIF, allows developers to take out a loan to cover eligible redevelopment expenses in areas deemed blighted. The loan is paid back, generally over a 15- to 20-year period, by using the increased property taxes that are generated on a new development.

The Omaha Planning Board recommended approval of the building at its Wednesday meeting. The item will go before the Omaha City Council for final approval.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2023