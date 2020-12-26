Project aims to bring more neighborhood feel to changing Leavenworth corridor

With roughly 1,000 homes added around his midtown Omaha neighborhood in the last decade, John Heine thinks the time is ripe to re-energize a once-bustling commercial corner.
Heine moved into his new row house near 31st and Leavenworth Streets a few years ago, and said he’s felt firsthand the shortage of service-related retailers within a walk or quick drive.
“There is just a lack of places to go,” Heine said. “Whether it’s to get a haircut, a coffee, grab a bite to eat — we need more options.”
Heine, a commercial real estate broker by trade, also is aware of business bustle that used to go on generations ago along Leavenworth west of downtown — before families and merchants began a suburban migration.
To help return more commercial buzz, Heine, as managing partner of 3105 Leavenworth Street II LLC, has proposed the $2.5 million Leavenworth Pointe project. It would rehabilitate three nearly century-old buildings southwest of 31st and Leavenworth into about 11,500 square feet for retail and restaurant use.
In the short run, Leavenworth Pointe aims to become a go-to spot for neighborhood folks who have chosen in recent years to help repopulate the urban core. Heine points to a map that charts roughly 1,000 new residences over the past decade — mostly in newly constructed apartments or rehabilitated properties — that have settled within a few block radius of the project site.
If all goes as the investor group hopes, a brewery and a restaurant would move to Leavenworth Pointe and help build pedestrian traffic and more of a neighborhood feel. Plans submitted to the City of Omaha ask for $275,000 in tax-increment financing, and call for a drive-through window for one tenant, and outdoor patio seating for another.
Galls Uniform is welcome and invited to remain on part of the site, Heine said, adding that it serves community stalwarts including the Omaha Police Department and area schools.
But an even broader long-term mission, Heine said, is for increased activity at the corner to entice more service-type businesses to invest in the Leavenworth and St. Mary’s Avenue area from about 33rd Street to 29th Streets.
“This is a piece,” he said. “Every project that happens hopefully is a catalyst for other projects.”
Heine and his team say the growing number of employees at the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus to the west should help provide additional customers to feed businesses.
A report done for the developer by Restoration Omaha notes how the corridor once was a beehive of merchants, with a streetcar line running through it: “Leavenworth Street was a vibrant commercial corridor, and many small storefronts were constructed in the neighborhood in the first three decades of the 20th Century. Many of those historic commercial structures still stand today.”
Heine said much of that existing real estate is tired and needing repair, but he believes the area’s population growth would sustain business at incoming diners, coffee shops and other service providers.
On the residential side, a wave of momentum kicked off a decade ago when Urban Village Development completely renovated a stretch of dilapidated apartment buildings along Park Avenue south of Leavenworth Street. Among its more recent projects is new construction of the 137-unit Midtown Triangle at 31st and Leavenworth.
More developers joined. Uptown Urban Dwellings, for example, started to build a planned 100 or so for-sale row houses on a dozen sites throughout the Leavenworth and Park Avenue neighborhoods.
Earlier this year, Milestone Development completed a batch of new for-sale town homes on Park Avenue south of Leavenworth Street.
New commercial activity has been slower to follow.
The specialty bakery and lunch spot, Farine + Four, that moved into a commercial bay at the Triangle apartments, has closed (developers say a different bakery will replace it). Urban Village is awaiting tenants to come forward for other ground-floor commercial space recently set up for offices.
Across the street, the former Inflight Productions building where Leavenworth Street meets St. Mary’s Avenue seemed an ideal spot for a restaurant, but it ended up selling a few years ago to a law office. A state law prohibiting new liquor licenses close to a school had complicated the restaurant notion.
Tom White, the local attorney who bought the property for White & Jorgensen Law Offices at 3114 S. Mary’s Ave., said he is excited about the neighborhood. “But we need walkable places, whether it’s coffee shops, sandwich shops, a beer tap — that’s going to be a real key glue to holding all the new housing together and attracting people who are interested in urban life.”
To be sure, businesses including longtime Alderman’s Bar, a tattoo shop, a laundry and a supermercado grocery already are in the Leavenworth mix. Still, many spots along and around the corridor are in need of a refresh or are vacant.
Urban Village’s Jerry Reimer said his company is focused on housing, and he believes resurgence of the area’s retail component is going to take a concerted effort and energy by a team devoted to that goal.
Awakening a business district in the urban core is more difficult than in the suburbs, Reimer said, with hurdles that include parking and changing one-way street patterns.
Steve Elken, who invested early on in Dundee and the Farnam Street corridor, is among developers who foresees commerce eventually growing on the Leavenworth stretch west of downtown. He and partners have invested about $1 million, he said, in buying and renovating a nearly 5,000-square-foot structure north of Leavenworth Pointe. A salon and spa is to move into half the building; the other bay is available.
Heine, also a broker with Investors Realty, believes Leavenworth Pointe’s 40 onsite parking stalls should boost its chance of success on the corridor, where parking can be a challenge.
City planners have said the project’s design and residential neighbors should encourage walk-up and transit traffic and reduce parking needs.
To make way for Leavenworth Pointe, a vacant house would be razed. Developers said they’d try to preserve the original design of the three remaining commercial properties.
Art deco detailing still adorns the corner Galls uniform structure, 3105 Leavenworth, which housed longstanding tenant Glidden Paints through the 1960s. Heine believes a Safeway store was there before that. By 1972, the building housed Cosgrave Religious Goods.