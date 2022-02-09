R&R Realty plans to build 1.3 million square feet of warehouse space in Sarpy County

“There was just no inventory of large distribution warehouse-type buildings available,” Homa said.

Homa said construction is projected to start on the first Commerce Park South warehouse in April with specialty grading of the land being one of the first steps.

Two Commerce Park South warehouses are projected to be built by the end of this year. The first warehouse is expected to measure 286,000 square feet and be finished by October. By December, R&R Realty expects to have another warehouse measuring 151,840 square feet built. According to a spokesman for R&R Realty, Commerce Park South will be fully built-out and leased within a three- or four-year period.

As outlined by the company, both warehouses will feature high ceilings, dock doors and other modern amenities.

Homa said R&R Realty has privately financed the construction of the warehouses. When asked for a cost estimate, he said the real estate firm typically doesn’t release that information.