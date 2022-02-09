R&R Realty plans to build 1.3 million square feet of warehouse space in Sarpy County

Four years ago, farmland occupied much of the area south of Nebraska Highway 370 between Interstate 80 and State Highway 50.
Today the area is home to four warehouses totaling 1.1 million square feet of in-demand industrial space. Known as Commerce Park, it represents the start of what might be the largest speculative industrial development in the Omaha region’s recent history.
R&R Realty Group, the West Des Moines-based real estate firm that owns Commerce Park, recently announced plans to build six new warehouses, totaling over 1.3 million square feet spread across 100 acres. Due to its location on the southeast corner of the 156th Street and Schram Road intersection, the planned development has been dubbed Commerce Park South.
With north and south combined, Commerce Park will measure about 2.4 million square feet of industrial space, which nationally has been in short supply and seen rising rent rates.
Much like the north development, which sits on 80 acres, the warehouses to the south will be built in a speculative manner — ready to serve the needs of nearly any company that requires mainly storage and distribution space.
The spec warehouses collectively help fill a need in an area where the Interstate and two highways are practically a stone’s throw away, said Mike Homa, president of R&R Realty Group’s Nebraska division.
“There was just no inventory of large distribution warehouse-type buildings available,” Homa said.
Homa said construction is projected to start on the first Commerce Park South warehouse in April with specialty grading of the land being one of the first steps.
Two Commerce Park South warehouses are projected to be built by the end of this year. The first warehouse is expected to measure 286,000 square feet and be finished by October. By December, R&R Realty expects to have another warehouse measuring 151,840 square feet built. According to a spokesman for R&R Realty, Commerce Park South will be fully built-out and leased within a three- or four-year period.
As outlined by the company, both warehouses will feature high ceilings, dock doors and other modern amenities.
Homa said R&R Realty has privately financed the construction of the warehouses. When asked for a cost estimate, he said the real estate firm typically doesn’t release that information.
While there is no tax-increment financing involved in the Commerce Park development, City of Papillion spokesman Trenton Albers said a sanitary and improvement district has been created for Commerce Park South. An SID can issue bonds and levy taxes and special assessments to allow for construction of public infrastructure such as roads.
The development will have approximately $5 million in general obligation debt — the amount of public infrastructure costs that will be publicly financed through property taxes, according to Albers. That public infrastructure consists of roads, water and sewer.
According to the Greater Omaha Chamber, the Commerce Park warehouses most likely represent the biggest speculative industrial development in recent history.
“It’s a major trend we’re seeing,” said Andrew Rainbolt, executive director of Grow Sarpy, an economic development partner of the Omaha Chamber. “We’ve got a lot of interest from spec developers, which is a complete flip from where we were four or five years ago when we were kind of trying to beg spec developers to come and build in our area.”
What helped spur development, Rainbolt said, was the increase in rent per square foot. Previously, the rent per square foot was $4. Now rent is valued at about $6 per square foot, which means a better return on investment for developers.
“That increase in rent is really attracting developers,” Rainbolt said.
Homa said the higher rent rates are a byproduct of a stronger market, which he attributed to developments such as Commerce Park.
The Omaha region is not unique in having a strong market when it comes to warehouse and industrial space.
Nationally, rents are rising and vacancy is approaching historic lows, according to a snapshot report from the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR), a professional affiliate of the National Association of Realtors. In the final three months of 2021, 96% of SIOR members specializing in industrial properties reported higher asking rents. Meanwhile, 88% of those members noted low vacancy, which is contributing to strong conditions for new development.
In Commerce Park, the presence of spec warehouses appears to benefit both owners, such as R&R Realty, and tenants. The tenants can rent a substantial amount of space and mold the open floor plan to their specific needs. The owners receive a steady stream of revenue by renting out space.
For one of those tenants, Fat Brain Toys, Commerce Park’s warehouse sizes and proximity to major roadways led the Omaha company to relocate its distribution center in late October. Co-founder and president Mark Carson said the expanding company moved into the space to maximize efficiency in operations and distribution. Previously, Fat Brain Toys had two separate warehouses.
“By moving to a larger, consolidated space, we solved two needs at once,” he said.
As Fat Brain Toys and other tenants maintain operations at Commerce Park, they can take comfort in not having to worry about ownership changes — Homa said R&R Realty plans to own the warehouses for a long time.
“There’s a lot to be said for that consistency. They know what to expect,” he said.