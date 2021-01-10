Real estate agents 'doubling down' on safety precautions after fatal shooting

At Nebraska Realty, Alloway said, a new volunteer safety council met last week to review and strengthen ways agents protect themselves. For example, the group will beef up a network of agents willing to tag along with a colleague showing a house to a person he or she hasn’t met.

Bill Swanson, president of the Omaha Area Board of Realtors, said the profession wants to send a message: Don’t be offended if an agent asks for identification or to meet initially at a public place. It’s just being cautious, he said.

Riedmann described Sodoro, 70, as a savvy, streetwise and seasoned agent who followed safety procedures. A second person did not accompany Sodoro on Dec. 28 when he went to exchange keys and payment on a rental house near 193rd and Q Streets, Riedmann said, adding that’s something agents should consider.

Douglas County sheriff’s investigators found Sodoro’s body in the garage crawl space of the rental home. Ross Lorello III is being held without bail, accused of shooting Sodoro at close range in the back of the head.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released a motive.