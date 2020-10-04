RealtyHop report puts Omaha in top 15 of most affordable homeownership markets

Omaha was ranked 15th and Lincoln 23rd among the nation’s most affordable homeownership markets, according to an October report comparing the 100 biggest cities.

Real estate website RealtyHop looked at household income, mortgages, taxes and home sales data from the census and other sources to determine how doable owning a home is for the average family in the most populous cities.

Least affordable on the RealtyHop list was Los Angeles where, given local taxes and median household income, a family would have to spend 95% of its annual household income on homeownership costs. Following L.A. were Miami, New York and San Francisco.

Most affordable were Detroit; Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Wichita, Kansas. In Detroit, the average family would need to spend just 14% of household income to own a house.

Omaha earned its spot because, according to the analysis, the average family would need to spend 26% of its household income to own a home. The median home price was reported to be $210,000.

For Lincoln, where the median home price was $228,000, about 28% of a household income on average would go toward a home mortgage and taxes.