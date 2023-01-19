 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Regal movie theater in north-central Omaha set to close

The Regal movie theater in north-central Omaha will close.

Located at 7440 Crown Point Ave. in Sorensen Park Plaza, it's one of 39 Regal theaters set to close in the U.S., Business Insider reported. A dozen others have already closed after parent company Cineworld announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September.

Cineworld plans to reject leases starting Feb. 15. Business Insider said Cineworld told a court on Tuesday that rejecting leases at the 39 locations will help save $22 million a year. The company is still working with landlords to keep other theaters open.

Regal is the second-largest cinema chain in the nation behind AMC, with over 500 theaters.

