REI confirms store will be coming to Nebraska Crossing

Specialty outdoor retailer REI confirmed Friday that it will open a store this fall at Nebraska Crossing.

REI, which is based in the Seattle area, said in a press release that the store will measure 22,000 square feet. It will feature a full-service bike shop and gear rentals in addition to a wide selection of apparel and gear for various activities including camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports and climbing.

The store will be REI's first in Nebraska. The company said it will also offer amenities including online shopping, curbside pickup and virtual outfitting.

The Gretna store will employ about 50 employees. Benefits include two paid “Co-op Way Days” each year to allow employees to enjoy outdoor activities and a paid day off on Black Friday.

When it opens, the REI store will help fulfill Nebraska Crossing owner and developer Rod Yates’ goal of attracting regional businesses to the shopping center, located off Interstate 80 between Omaha and Lincoln.

"We want to have the brands that want to build one store in the trade area,” Yates said in January.

REI noted that its closest store to its Nebraska Crossing location is 147 miles away in West Des Moines, Iowa.

