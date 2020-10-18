Remodel is done at South Omaha manufacturing site

Renovation has been completed and Elliott Equipment Co. is ready to showcase its new 220,000-square-foot South Omaha home.

The family-owned company bought the manufacturing facility back in late 2018, but design and permitting challenges delayed construction work.

The Omaha office of McCarthy Building Cos. led the renovation effort at the 16-acre campus at 3514 S. 25th St.

Elliott chose the site (previously a production base for Bemis Co. and for Falstaff Brewery) to consolidate its operations that had been spread across five buildings and different locations across Omaha.

Under leadership of Jim and John Glazer, Elliott designs and assembles telescoping work platforms, cranes and digger derricks. Its customers extend from the U.S. to Canada, Latin America and in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.