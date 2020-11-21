Report ranks Omaha No. 2 in nation for fast-selling real estate

Omaha was ranked the second most competitive real estate market among about 50 metros analyzed by a Michigan-based real estate company.

Lombardo Homes said in a press release that on average, 42% of homes listed for sale in those markets sold in two weeks or less. In Omaha, though, 67% sold in that amount of time, it said.

The Lombardo research looked at several months of weekly housing market data during the COVID pandemic. The information for more than 50 metros was based on Redfin data. No. 1 on the competitive housing market list was Seattle. Following Omaha was Lexington, Kentucky; Denver; Indianapolis; and Portland, Oregon.

