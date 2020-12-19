Restaurant with Latino flair coming to Midtown Crossing

Omaha native Joshua Martinez plans to bring a taste of his heritage and family recipes to Midtown Crossing, as he opens a new restaurant called Pa Más.

The name was inspired by his grandmother, whose had that nickname for so long he can't recall exactly how it came to be.

Martinez, formerly a manager at Cantina Laredo and other restaurants, hopes to start serving food and drinks in March in the 7,000-square-foot space previously occupied by Black Oak Grill, which closed in March.

Not every dish at Pa Más will have a Mexican influence, or taste like the enchiladas, pozole and carne asada Martinez grew up on. The menu will offer a variety of "street tacos," but some dishes will be more common to other Spanish language countries.

Margaritas will be on tap, and Martinez said he's going for a tropical, beachside ambiance. The restaurant will feature an outdoor patio.

Martinez said he feels good about the concept, the location and what's ahead.

"We're going to take a leap of faith and create something new."

