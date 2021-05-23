Rising lumber prices felt far and wide in Omaha

An end in sight?

If there are any silver linings, it’s that many professionals expect the supplies of lumber and other construction and home improvement materials to eventually meet demand.

They say it’s likely to take at least until this fall.

“We are hoping as we go into the fall, we will see prices start to lower,” said Clarke, of Frontier Builders. “However, all facilities are in highest gear to create as much of the material as they can. It really depends on if the demand lowers and allows them to catch up and create an excess.”

Millard Lumber’s Russell, on the other hand, is not making any predictions.

He said any lumber orders Millard placed today with its network of distributors throughout North America wouldn’t be fulfilled until late August.

By then, Russell said, who knows where prices will be?