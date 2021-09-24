Rock Valley Physical Therapy expands to Nebraska with acquisitions

Rock Valley Physical Therapy will expand to Nebraska with its purchase of seven clinics from Stodden Physical Therapy and Specialized Physical Therapy.

Rock Valley, which has 53 locations across Iowa and Illinois, will merge with Stodden Physical Therapy on Oct. 1 and assume ownership of Stodden’s four clinics in Bennington, Elkhorn, Gretna and Alliance from founder Mike Stodden, according to a press release.

On Dec. 1, Rock Valley and Specialized Physical Therapy will merge. Rock Valley will assume ownership of Specialized’s three Omaha clinics from Jeffrey and Jacquelyn Zimmerman.

The purchase price in both acquisitions was not disclosed. Rock Valley will have 60 clinics once the acquisitions are complete. The health care provider employs more than 470 people.

