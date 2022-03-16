San Francisco-based financial firm formally opens Omaha location

A San Francisco-based company specializing in financial technology formally opened its Omaha office on Wednesday. It eventually will welcome more than 100 employees.

Unison will operate out of the Landmark building at 13th and Farnam Streets.

Unison lets homeowners pull equity out of their homes without incurring debt or making any payments, said President Ryan Downs.

The company extends a cash payment to homeowners in exchange for sharing in the home’s value, whether it increases or decreases. No payments are made until the homeowner sells the home or until 30 years passes.

At that time, the homeowner will pay Unison an amount equal to the cash payment received, plus or minus a percentage of the home’s change in value.

The company is headquartered in San Francisco, although some employees work remotely across the country, Downs said. Unison currently employs about 120 people.

Omaha will be the company’s second U.S. office.

“Both offices will be pretty sizable,” Downs said.

Officials settled on Omaha after analyzing several metropolitan areas across the country. Omaha stood out because of the reasonable cost of living, highly qualified workforce and business-friendly environment, Downs said.

The biggest factor: the people.

“Everything we do is virtual and a financial instrument,” Downs said. “We don’t have factories. We don’t build tangible things. The value of our business comes from the people, and that’s where Omaha really stood out.”

Downs said the company started its expansion about five months ago and decided on Omaha early this year.

People aren’t surprised to see growth in the financial services sector in Omaha, said David Brown, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber. But they may be surprised to see a San Francisco-based company put down roots here.

“This cements in people’s minds that we are a center for financial services,” he said.

The city offers a pool of people who would be a good fit for Unison, Brown said, citing business schools at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Creighton University.

The company’s move to downtown Omaha fits in with other development happening in the area, including the riverfront park revitalization, Mutual of Omaha’s relocation plans and the proposed streetcar line.

“Those are all significant investments that will make that a vibrant, vibrant neighborhood,” Brown said. “That’s exactly what I think the investors were looking for.”

