Schwab's new hires would make Omaha workforce larger than TD Ameritrade's

More than 18 months after the gut-punch announcement that homegrown brokerage firm TD Ameritrade was being acquired by Charles Schwab, the combined company has almost the same number of Omaha workers — and it soon will have even more.

Schwab announced Thursday it’s in the process of adding more than 200 jobs in Omaha, building on the workforce of 2,200 the company says is currently based here.

That means after those hires, Schwab would have roughly 100 more jobs in Omaha than TD Ameritrade did when the marriage of the two brokerage industry giants was first announced.

Schwab’s Thursday statement on the new jobs is about as close as the company has come to date to making a commitment to retaining operations in Omaha. The statement said the firm expects its Omaha employees to play “a key role” in serving Schwab’s growing base of client investors.

“TD Ameritrade has been a member of the Omaha community for over 40 years, and Schwab is committed to its local workforce in service to our clients,” said Dan Madott, who is Schwab’s managing director of retail strategy and analytics and leads a local employee council in Omaha.