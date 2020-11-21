Scoular announces rebranding

Omaha-based Scoular, which recently announced a relocation of its global headquarters from downtown to the western part of the city, now has unveiled a new corporate brand identity that includes a blue and gold logo.

The grain trading company’s new logo includes four rounded shapes inspired by natural ingredients that Scoular sources, and is accompanied by a tag line “Let’s get growing.”

“It pays homage to our deep history of success, while signifying the modern and innovative direction for Scoular’s future,” said chief executive Paul Maass.

Also part of the 128-year-old company's new branding effort is a refreshed website.

Scoular, with annual sales of $4.6 billion, employs more than 1,000 people who operate from more than 100 offices, grain elevators and processing facilities in North America and Asia.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.