 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scoular announces rebranding
0 comments

Scoular announces rebranding

Omaha-based Scoular, which recently announced a relocation of its global headquarters from downtown to the western part of the city, now has unveiled a new corporate brand identity that includes a blue and gold logo.

The grain trading company’s new logo includes four rounded shapes inspired by natural ingredients that Scoular sources, and is accompanied by a tag line “Let’s get growing.”

“It pays homage to our deep history of success, while signifying the modern and innovative direction for Scoular’s future,” said chief executive Paul Maass.

Also part of the 128-year-old company's new branding effort is a refreshed website. 

Scoular, with annual sales of $4.6 billion, employs more than 1,000 people who operate from more than 100 offices, grain elevators and processing facilities in North America and Asia. 

Fortune 500 and 1,000 companies in Omaha

The Omaha area is home to 10 companies among the Fortune 500 and 1,000. 

1 of 9

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert